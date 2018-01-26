Cameron Belford: Forest Green Rovers sign goalkeeper after Stranraer release

Cameron Belford has had spells with 10 teams

Forest Green Rovers have signed goalkeeper Cameron Belford on a deal until the end of the season following his release by Stranraer.

The 29-year-old played 27 games for the Scottish third-tier side this term.

Belford, who can not feature in Saturday's match against Carlisle, has previously played for Rovers boss Mark Cooper at Tamworth and Swindon.

"It's happened quite quickly but I'm very happy to be here," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.