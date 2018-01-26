Andre Coker: Crystal Palace winger joins Maidstone United on loan

Maidstone United are 14th in the National League

National League side Maidstone United have signed Crystal Palace winger Andre Coker on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who can also play as a striker, joined the Eagles at the age of 13 but has yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League club.

Coker has been a regular for Palace's development squad over the past couple of seasons.

He is eligible to make his debut for the Stones at Gateshead on Saturday.

