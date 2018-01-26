Adam McDonnell: Ipswich Town midfielder makes Aldershot Town switch

Adam McDonnell celebrates scoring a goal for Aldershot Town
All three of Adam McDonnell's goals for Aldershot have come in the National League

National League side Aldershot Town have re-signed Ipswich midfielder Adam McDonnell on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old scored three goals in 19 games during a loan spell with the Shots earlier this season before being recalled by the Blues in December.

A Republic of Ireland Under-19 international, McDonnell has agreed a deal until the summer of 2019.

"Being here has made me a better player and will help me fulfil my potential," he said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired