Adam McDonnell: Ipswich Town midfielder makes Aldershot Town switch

All three of Adam McDonnell's goals for Aldershot have come in the National League

National League side Aldershot Town have re-signed Ipswich midfielder Adam McDonnell on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old scored three goals in 19 games during a loan spell with the Shots earlier this season before being recalled by the Blues in December.

A Republic of Ireland Under-19 international, McDonnell has agreed a deal until the summer of 2019.

"Being here has made me a better player and will help me fulfil my potential," he said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.