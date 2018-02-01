Championship
Bolton20:00Bristol City
Venue: Macron Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Bristol City (Fri)

Zach Clough
Zach Clough returned as one of four Bolton signings on 31 January
Zach Clough could make his second debut for Bolton when they host Bristol City in the Championship on Friday.

Striker Aaron Wilbraham (calf) is a doubt against his former club, while defender David Wheater faces a late fitness test.

Promotion-chasing Bristol City's centre-back Nathan Baker is suspended.

Midfielder Gary O'Neil is back in training for the visitors but unlikely to feature, while striker Matty Taylor is out after a hernia operation.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It was a difficult game when [we played Bolton] at home and they were reduced to 10 men.

"They were still catching up and evolving then. Now they're a really well-coached team.

"It is a tight pitch and it'll be a tough ask for us."

Match facts

  • Bolton have not lost at home to Bristol City since August 1994, winning three and drawing one since in all competitions.
  • Bristol City have won their last two Championship meetings with Bolton by an aggregate score of 8-0.
  • Phil Parkinson's last home league meeting against Bristol City was in April 2015 as Bradford manager - the Bantams lost 6-0 in League One, Parkinson's heaviest ever defeat as a manager.
  • Bristol City have not failed to score in three consecutive away Championship games since January 2016 (a run of four).
  • After losing each of their first five home league game this season, Bolton have lost just one of their next nine (W5 D3).
  • The Robins have scored the most goals via Englishmen in the Championship this season (34).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby29159544232154
3Aston Villa29158643251853
4Cardiff28156740251551
5Bristol City29149642321051
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd29144114233946
8Middlesbrough291361038271145
9Preston29111263528745
10Leeds29135114033744
11Brentford29111084236643
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Millwall29811103333035
15Nottm Forest29112163546-1135
16Sheff Wed29712103034-433
17QPR2989123142-1133
18Reading2988133337-432
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Birmingham2976161940-2127
21Hull29511133945-626
22Bolton2868142646-2026
23Sunderland29510143150-1925
24Burton2966172255-3324
View full Championship table

