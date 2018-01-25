Georgios Sarris: Hamilton bring released defender back into fold

Accies boss Martin Canning (left) was unhappy with the conduct of Sarris after last month's loss to Partick

Greek defender Georgios Sarris has returned to Hamilton Academical only a month after his contract was cancelled.

The centre-back was released following an angry fall-out in the wake of Accies' 1-0 Premiership defeat by Partick Thistle on 23 December.

Accies manager Martin Canning said five days later that 28-year-old Sarris "won't play for us again".

But after talks with Canning and chairman Ronnie MacDonald this week, Sarris has been given a second chance.

A statement posted on the club's official website said: "At the request of the player and his agent, a meeting was convened on Monday.

"The chairman and the manager, having considered their representations, have allowed the player to return to training and he is now available for selection."

Sarris had reacted angrily to a coming together with Thistle striker Miles Storey and was booked at the final whistle by referee Bobby Madden.

It is understood an argument then ensued in the dressing room at Firhill which resulted in Hamilton deciding to rip up the former AEK Athens player's contract.

Sarris moved to Scotland in July 2016 after a spell with Turkish side Kayseri Erciyesspor, and has made 48 appearances for the Lanarkshire side.