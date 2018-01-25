Checkatrade Trophy: Chelsea Under-21s face Lincoln in semi-finals

Wembley
Wembley will host the Checkatrade Trophy final on Sunday, 8 April

Chelsea Under-21s have been drawn away to League Two Lincoln City in the semi-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy.

League One Shrewsbury Town will host either Yeovil Town or Fleetwood Town in the other one-legged last-four tie.

The Glovers - the lowest-ranked club left in the competition - host the Cod Army in their rescheduled quarter-final on Tuesday, 6 February.

On the same night, Lincoln will host Chelsea's youngsters, before the other semi-final on Tuesday, 27 February.

The semi-final draw was neither regionalised nor seeded.

