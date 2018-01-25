Kai Bruenker: Bradford City sign German striker for undisclosed fee

Valley Parade
Bradford City are fifth in League One, seven points off the automatic promotion places

League One Bradford City have signed German striker Kai Bruenker on a one-and-a-half-year contract, subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old arrives for an undisclosed fee from German Bundesliga club SC Freiburg, whom he joined in 2015 after leaving FC 08 Villingen.

"Kai is a big, strong, powerful player," said the Bantams' head of recruitment, Greg Abbott.

"We are hopeful of making one or two more signings soon to go with Kai."

