Boston Breakers: Natasha Dowie's NSWL side goes out of business

Dowie, who has played 14 times for England, scoring five goals, has been with the Breakers since 2016

US women's football team the Boston Breakers have gone out of business, BBC Sport understands.

Ex-England striker Natasha Dowie plays for the Breakers, who are managed by former Liverpool boss Matt Beard.

Players at the club, who finished second-bottom in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) last season, were told via email on Thursday morning.

The club had participated in every NWSL season since the competition's inception in 2013.

The decision follows financial problems at the club and comes just a week after signing four players in the annual college draft.