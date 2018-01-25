BBC Sport - Baroness Campbell backs Phil Neville as England women's manager
FA head of women's football backs Neville
- From the section Football
The Football Association's head of women's football, Baroness Campbell, tells BBC Sport's Richard Conway that past controversial tweets by England women's manager Phil Neville are "not reflective of the man".
READ MORE: Neville sorry for tweets about women
READ MORE: Will Neville be a success as England boss?
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired