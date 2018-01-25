BBC Sport - Baroness Campbell backs Phil Neville as England women's manager

FA head of women's football backs Neville

The Football Association's head of women's football, Baroness Campbell, tells BBC Sport's Richard Conway that past controversial tweets by England women's manager Phil Neville are "not reflective of the man".

READ MORE: Neville sorry for tweets about women

READ MORE: Will Neville be a success as England boss?

