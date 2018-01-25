BBC Sport - Cristiano Ronaldo: Jose Mourinho does not want to 'add fuel to fire' about forward

Mourinho does not want to 'add fuel to fire' about Ronaldo

  Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is the last person to "fuel the fire" when asked whether Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Old Trafford.

