BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho: Alexis Sanchez has moved from a 'fantastic club to a giant club'
What did I say to convince him? Nothing - Mourinho
- From the section Football
Alexis Sanchez has moved from a "fantastic club to a giant club" after joining Manchester United from Arsenal, says his new boss Jose Mourinho.
And when asked what he said to convince the Chilean to come to Old Trafford, Mourinho simply replied: "Nothing."
READ MORE:
WATCH MORE: Watch as goalkeeper scores from own half
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired