Rollin Menayese: Bristol Rovers centre-back signs extended contract

Rollin Menayese
Bristol Rovers are yet to concede a goal in the 191 minutes Rollin Menayese has played

Bristol Rovers centre-back Rollin Menayese has signed an extended contract with the League One club.

The 22-year-old has made three first-team appearances for the Pirates since his 2017 move from Weston Super-Mare.

"I was thrilled to get it all sorted. As soon as the manager told me it was an option, I wanted to sign as soon as possible," he told the club website.

"I have to wait for my chance and take it when it comes. There's a long way to go in my development, always learning."

