Rollin Menayese: Bristol Rovers centre-back signs extended contract
Bristol Rovers centre-back Rollin Menayese has signed an extended contract with the League One club.
The 22-year-old has made three first-team appearances for the Pirates since his 2017 move from Weston Super-Mare.
"I was thrilled to get it all sorted. As soon as the manager told me it was an option, I wanted to sign as soon as possible," he told the club website.
"I have to wait for my chance and take it when it comes. There's a long way to go in my development, always learning."