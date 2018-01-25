Everton Ladies: Chloe Kelly and Taylor Hinds sign from Arsenal

Chloe Kelly
Chloe Kelly returned to Everton on loan prior to the start of this season

Everton have signed England youth international duo Chloe Kelly and Taylor Hinds from fellow-Women's Super League One club Arsenal.

Striker Kelly, 20, had initially been on a season-long loan with Everton - after a previous loan in 2016 - but has made her move to Merseyside permanent.

Full-back Hinds, 18, made her Arsenal debut against London Bees in 2017.

Kelly - who arrives for an undisclosed fee - has signed a Toffees contract to 2020, while Hinds' deal is until 2019.

