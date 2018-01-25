Matty Palmer: Rotherham United sign Burton Albion midfielder

From the section

Matty Palmer scored once in 14 games for Burton this season

Rotherham United have signed Burton Albion midfielder Matty Palmer for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old made 136 league appearances for the Brewers, scoring six goals.

Palmer is the second player to join the Millers this month, after striker Michael Smith came in from Bury.

He could make his debut in Rotherham's League One game against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, 3 February.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.