Stuart McCall: Bradford City boss acknowledges team having 'tough times'

Stuart McCall is in his second spell as Bradford City boss having had two stints there as a player

Bradford City boss Stuart McCall has admitted the team are "lacking form and confidence" after a bad run of results.

The Bantams have fallen to four successive defeats in all competitions.

The board issued a statement on Wednesday to say they have "every faith" that the former Motherwell manager can turn the situation around.

"I think they were just trying to be transparent. We're having tough times and we need to put in a performance on Saturday," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"These are the same group who have got us to where we are in the league and they have not become bad players overnight. A lot of them are lacking form and confidence but you have got to dig deep to get back on track.

"Saturday (against AFC Wimbledon) might not be a game for the purist. It's about showing commitment, guts and some courage because they are difficult times but the only way you get out of it is with fight and dedication."

Despite failing to win since 1 January, the Bantams - beaten in last season's League One play-off final by Millwall - remain fifth in the table.

After Tuesday's defeat at Rotherham defender Matthew Kilgallon said the players were "letting themselves down".

McCall is hopeful they can will sign "three or four" players before the transfer window closes on 31 January.

"I'm very confident we will get players in who can improve the squad," he added. "I expect us to be a lot stronger in the next few weeks and that's new signings and getting players back from injury."