Ghanaian Yaw Frimpong signs with Didier Drogba's USL team Phoenix Rising

Yaw Frimpong is the third Ghanaian to join Didier Drogba's Phoenix Rising

Defender Yaw Frimpong is the latest Ghanaian to leave DR Congo's TP Mazembe and join Phoenix Rising in the United Soccer League, the second tier of American football.

The team is part-owned by former Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba, who also plays for the club.

Frimpong will be reunited with French coach Patrice Carteron, who was in charge of Mazembe when the 31-year-old joined the Congolese club in 2013.

He is the third Ghanaian at Rising.

Like Frimpong, both Solomon Asante and Gladson Awako also spent time at TP Mazembe who have been African champions five times - with three of those titles coming this century (2009, 2010, 2015).

During Frimpong's time at Mazembe, the team won four league titles, the 2015 African Champions League, the Confederation Cup in both 2016 and 2017 and the African Super Cup.