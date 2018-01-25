Rangers: James Tavernier warns Premiership rivals club becoming stronger

James Tavernier scored a penalty in Rangers' win over Aberdeen at Ibrox

Rangers are becoming stronger and believe "second place is the minimum" aim in the Premiership this season, says defender James Tavernier.

Graeme Murty's side moved into second spot on goal difference following Wednesday's 2-0 win over Aberdeen.

"We've got a big squad now and there is a lot of players still to come back from injury," said Tavernier.

"That will only step up the standard too, with boys looking to keep their places and drive us to be better."

January signings Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy, Russell Martin and Jason Cummings made a winning start to their Rangers careers as they all featured in the victory against the Dons.

"I thought the new boys gelled in well," said Tavernier.

"They offer something new to the team and have settled in quickly. You saw three of them starting against Aberdeen with Jason also coming on, so those boys are going to have a big impact in the second half of the season.

'Step up the standard'

"Now it's up to the rest of the boys who were already here to step up our game too.

Rangers travel to Dingwall on Sunday to take on Ross County, and Tavernier is aiming to secure maximum points to consolidate second place in the table.

"We're delighted that we came away with the three points and moved back up to second place now," he added. "I thought we put on a good display. We did have to ride out the storm when they put a bit of pressure on us late on but we're delighted to get the clean sheet and the win.

"Second place is the minimum we should be aiming for this season. We've sent out another statement with this win but we can't let that standard drop.

"We've got to go into Sunday's game with the same quality, the same desire to win the game and make sure we get the three points up there.

"It's always challenging going to these different places when the other teams step their game up against us."