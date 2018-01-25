BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger's a special manager but he's made a mistake - Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Arsene Wenger is a "special" manager but he has made a "mistake" after the Arsenal boss called out Spurs and Liverpool for getting too much praise, despite together only winning two trophies since 2008.

