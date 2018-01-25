BBC Sport - Mark E Smith reads classified football results on Final Score
That time Mark E Smith read the classified football results...
- From the section Football
Remember the time The Fall's Mark E Smith read the classified football results on the BBC's Final Score?
Smith, who was frontman of the Manchester post-punk band, has died aged 60.
READ MORE: Mark E Smith: British rock's cult hero
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired