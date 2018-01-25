BBC Sport - Mark E Smith reads classified football results on Final Score

That time Mark E Smith read the classified football results...

Remember the time The Fall's Mark E Smith read the classified football results on the BBC's Final Score?

Smith, who was frontman of the Manchester post-punk band, has died aged 60.

READ MORE: Mark E Smith: British rock's cult hero

