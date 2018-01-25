Millwall: Jason Shackell agrees loan from Derby until end of season

Jason Shackell has made just two appearances for Derby this season

Derby County defender Jason Shackell has agreed a loan move to Millwall for the rest of the season.

The 34-year-old has six months left on his deal with the Rams and could join Millwall permanently when it expires.

Former Burnley captain Shackell is in his second spell at Derby, but has been out-of-favour since Gary Rowett took over as manager in March 2017.

He has made just two appearances this season for his parent club, both in the EFL Cup.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.