BBC Sport - FA Cup: 'It was life or death' - Yeovil boss Darren Way on his horrific crash

  • From the section FA Cup

BBC Sport's Mark Clemmit sits down with Yeovil Town boss Darren Way as he remembers the day he almost died in a serious car crash in 2008.

READ MORE: 'I'm fortunate to be alive' - the Yeovil boss looking to embarrass Man Utd

Watch Yeovil Town v Manchester United in the FA Cup live on BBC One & the BBC Sport app on Friday, 26 January from 19:30 GMT.

