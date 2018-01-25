BBC Sport - FA Cup: Cardiff City's Nathan Blake recalls 1994 goal against Manchester City
Blake recalls Cardiff's famous FA Cup win over Man City
- From the section FA Cup
Nathan Blake remembers when his moment of magic inspired third-tier strugglers Cardiff City to a famous 1-0 victory against Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round in January 1994.
The two sides meet again in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday - watch live coverage on BBC One & the BBC Sport app from 16:00 GMT on Sunday, 28 January.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired