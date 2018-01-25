Rinsola Babajide: Liverpool Ladies sign England U20 striker from Watford Ladies

Rinsola Babajide has made six appearances for Watford Ladies so far this season

Women's Super League One side Liverpool Ladies have signed England Under-20 international striker Rinsola Babajide from Watford Ladies.

Babajide, 19, who began her career with Crystal Palace Ladies, joined Watford in 2017 from Millwall Lionesses.

She went on to finish as the Hornets' joint-top scorer in the 2017 Spring Series with three goals in nine games.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining a club as big as Liverpool Ladies," she said.

"This is a huge opportunity for me to make the step up to FA WSL1 and I am really excited to meet my new team-mates.

"I have really enjoyed my time at Watford Ladies but this is a massive opportunity for me to join a huge club who have established international players throughout the squad."

