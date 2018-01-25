Norwich City sign winger Onel Hernandez and striker Dennis Srbeny

From the section

Both Dennis Srbeny (left) and Onel Hernandez have signed deals until 2021

Norwich City have signed striker Dennis Srbeny and winger Onel Hernandez from German sides Paderborn and Eintracht Braunschweig respectively.

Both have joined the Championship club on three-and-a-half-year deals and for undisclosed fees.

Cuban-born Hernandez, 24, joined second-tier Braunschweig in 2016 and made 53 appearances, scoring six times.

German Srbeny, 23, scored nine goals in 15 matches in their third division this season.

"I came here to win matches, to give my all for my team-mates and my club," Hernandez told the club website.

Srbeny added: "The fans, the stadium and the atmosphere was the reason I decided on Norwich. I think we can make big things here."

