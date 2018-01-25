Manchester United: Axel Tuanzebe joins Aston Villa on loan

Axel Tuanzebe's first Premier League appearance saw him face Manchester United's recent signing Alexis Sanchez at the end of last season

Aston Villa have signed Manchester United's England Under-21 defender Axel Tuanzebe on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old is Villa's first signing of the January transfer window.

Tuanzebe made his debut for United in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan in January 2017, the first of eight appearances for the club so far.

"It's an exciting time at the club and everyone is pushing for promotion," he told the club website.

"That's the big aim, you can feel that here. I am determined to help this club achieve its goal."

