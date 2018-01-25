Irish Premiership: Glenavon aim to gain ground on top two

Media playback is not supported on this device Gary Hamilton: Glenavon rarely let me down

Third-placed Glenavon will continue their pursuit of the top two in the Irish Premiership when they take on Warrenpoint Town on Friday night.

Gary Hamilton's men made up some ground by beating Linfield last time out and are 11 points behind with two games in hand.

Bottom club Ballinamallard are at home to Cliftonville in Friday's other game.

The Mallards have managed just seven points from 25 matches and are four points adrift at the foot of the table.

Glenavon's 3-2 victory at Windsor Park last week got the Lurgan men back on track, with boss Hamilton hailing the performance as exceptional.

Glenavon celebrated a 3-2 win away to champions Linfield

"Warrenpoint are difficult to play against and in my opinion - outside the top five - they are the best in the league," said the Glenavon manager.

"It is up to the players to put in the same level of commitment and desire and hopefully our quality will show again on the pitch."

Warrenpoint are now six points clear of the bottom two after last weekend's 2-1 win over Ballinamallard - Town's fourth league victory of the season.

"We have had two great games against Glenavon this season but lost them both," said Warrenpoint manager Matthew Tipton.

"We want to try to get some points off them - we want to stay in this league and build the club from there, but we cannot do that without winning matches."

Cliftonville, up to fourth after last week's win over Dungannon, will aim to deepen Ballinamallard's relegation doom at Ferney Park.

The Mallards have just managed just one win all season but boss Gavin Dykes remains convinced they can dig themselves out of trouble.