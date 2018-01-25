BBC Sport - Gary Hamilton: Glenavon rarely let me down

Boss Hamilton: Glenavon rarely let me down

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton says his players have performed consistently and fully deserve to be in third place in the Irish Premiership.

On Friday Hamilton's side are at home to Warrenpoint Town whose manager Matt Tipton also looks ahead.

Ballinamallard's Gavin Dykes and Barry Gray of Cliftonville talks about their teams' meeting at Ferney Park.



  
