BBC Sport - Leeds United crest: Managing director says club will reassess new badge
Leeds United to reopen consultation on new crest
- From the section Leeds United
Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear tells BBC Radio Leeds that the club will "reopen the consultation process" on their new crest, after it received widespread criticism on social media.
READ MORE: Leeds to reopen crest consultation
