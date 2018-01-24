Dundee 0-1 Hibernian: Neil McCann - John McGinn should have been sent off

Media playback is not supported on this device Dundee 0-1 Hibernian: Neil McCann furious with referee for not sending off John McGinn

Dundee manager Neil McCann insisted John McGinn should have been sent off after Hibernian's match-winner avoided a second yellow card at Dens Park.

The Scotland midfielder scored what proved to be the winner in the 52nd minute before being booked for a foul.

But McCann felt a second foul after 69 minutes, on Dundee's Glen Kamara, should have seen McGinn red-carded.

"It was an absolute second yellow card all day long; he's denied us a chance to have a man advantage," McCann said.

"I just can't believe it. I was desperate for him [referee Don Robertson] to come over for a chat. I'm sick of it.

"I'm sick of things going against us, where we don't seem to get decisions. We seem to get red cards, we seem to get bookings.

"Jack Hendry's booking in the first half was so soft, it was unbelievable. Fair enough he goes in, but John rides the tackle and gets up on his feet, there is no contact.

"And then Glen Kamara gets cleaned out, and there were another couple of fouls into the bargain.

"It just infuriates you as a manager, and it takes all your restraint not to go over the edge. So I wanted a discussion about it with Don. I got it but I didn't get the answer I was looking for.

"He just said it was a trip, but when you look at it, it isn't a trip. It is cynical. I have looked at it on the laptop to see if I am wrong. I am not wrong. John has gone in at a pace and cleaned him out.

"He has just thought, 'I can't get rolled, I am stopping the attack'.

"That aside, I thought we have been wasteful in front of goal tonight. I can't be too hard on young Matty [Henvey], he is devastated he hasn't taken the header. But I thought we performed well tonight."

Paul McGowan wasted good chances in either half for Dundee, while Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano saved superbly from a Mark O'Hara header and tipped a Cammy Kerr effort wide.

Neil Lennon was delighted his side earned their first win in four games

Hibs though, were also profligate, and Brandon Barker - twice - and Simon Murray, incredibly, wasted chances to put the outcome beyond doubt.

"It's a brilliant win and I think we played really well against a very good Dundee side, but they could make my life a lot easier by taking our chances," Hibs head coach Neil Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"Some of our counter-attacking in the second half was outstanding. We nearly conceded a goal at the end but on the balance of play and chances, I thought we were fantastic.

"It was a really good reaction from Sunday [a Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts]."

Lennon's side remain five points clear of Edinburgh rivals Hearts, and have moved to within five points of third-placed Aberdeen, ahead of a trip to face champions Celtic on Saturday.

"It was really important to get the win," Lennon added. "We haven't had one since Ross County at home [on 23 December] so it is a great fillip for us.

"We have mostly played well against Celtic so far this season but there are a lot of tired bodies in there."