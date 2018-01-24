Ethan Ampadu: Chelsea defender is committed to Wales

Ethan Ampadu's father, Kwame, was a professional footballer

Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu insists he will not change his mind about representing Wales on the international stage.

The 17-year-old is still eligible to play for Wales, England, Ireland and Ghana as he is yet to make his competitive international debut, despite winning his first Wales caps.

However, Ampadu says he is not looking to change his decision to represent Wales.

"I will be hanging around with Wales," he told S4C's 'Mwy o Sgorio' programme.

Ampadu, who made his Exeter City debut as a 15-year old before his transfer to Chelsea in the summer of 2017, says he has always felt comfortable in the Wales set-up.

"I first got invited to an under-16 camp with Wales, I went along with that and I just enjoyed it from the very first moment," he added.

"I thought Wales would be the one. The togetherness, throughout all the age groups is a good atmosphere."

Ampadu made his Wales debut against France and also featured in Chris Coleman's last match as manager, against Panama.