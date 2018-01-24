Paris Saint Germain 4-2 Guingamp

Edinson Cavani still needs one more goal to become Paris St-German's all-time leading scorer

Holders Paris St-Germain overcame the absence of injured Neymar to reach the last 16 of the French Cup with victory over Guingamp.

Unai Emery's side were 2-0 up after 25 minutes, Adrien Rabiot breaking the deadlock before Lucas Deaux's own goal.

Marcus Thuram reduced the deficit from the penalty spot before Javier Pastore restored PSG's two-goal cushion.

Former QPR midfielder Yeni Ngbakoto made it 3-2 with another penalty only for Marquinhos to seal victory.

World-record signing Neymar was missing for the second successive game with a thigh injury.

Edinson Cavani did play but failed to get on the scoresheet, meaning he still requires one more goal to reach 157 and become PSG's all-time leading scorer.