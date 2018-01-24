Spanish Copa del Rey - 2nd Leg
Real Madrid1Leganés2
Leganés win on away goals

Real Madrid 1-2 Leganes (2-2 agg)

Real Madrid have won two of their past six league and cup games
Real Madrid's poor domestic season hit a new low as they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey after losing to Leganes at the Bernabeu.

The European champions led 1-0 from the quarter-final first leg.

Javier Eraso levelled the scores on aggregate before Karim Benzema restored Real's aggregate lead.

Brazilian midfielder Gabriel hit Leganes' winner as the visitors advanced to the semi-finals on the away goals rule.

Real were without both Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale for the game against their near neighbours, who were playing in the third tier of Spanish football four years ago.

Yet Zinedine Zidane's side still included established players including defender Sergio Ramos, midfielder Isco and striker Benzema.

The Real boss is expected to come under renewed pressure after yet another defeat.

The 19-time Copa del Rey winners have lost four La Liga games this season and trail leaders Barcelona by 19 points.

Their last realistic hope of silverware this season rests with the Champions League.

The 12-time European champions face a tough tie with Paris St-Germain in the last 16, with the first leg in Madrid on 14 February.

This will go down as a famous night for Leganes, who lie 13th in La Liga.

They had lost all five of their previous league and cup games with Real.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 13Casilla
  • 19HakimiSubstituted forCarvajalat 68'minutes
  • 6Nacho
  • 4RamosBooked at 80mins
  • 15Hernández
  • 23Kovacic
  • 18LlorenteSubstituted forModricat 69'minutes
  • 22IscoSubstituted forMayoralat 77'minutes
  • 17Vázquez
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Asensio

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 10Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 21Mayoral
  • 27Tejero

Leganés

  • 13ChampagneBooked at 75mins
  • 2Román TrigueroBooked at 27mins
  • 3Bustinza
  • 22SiovasSubstituted forMantovaniat 58'minutes
  • 15Rico
  • 24Brasanac
  • 8Appelt Pires
  • 10El ZharSubstituted forGarcía Naranjoat 80'minutes
  • 17Eraso
  • 7AmrabatSubstituted forGarcíaat 70'minutes
  • 12Beauvue

Substitutes

  • 1Cuéllar
  • 5Mantovani
  • 9Guerrero
  • 14García
  • 18García Naranjo
  • 20Zaldúa
  • 30Sierra
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
46,409

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamLeganés
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home12
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away11

