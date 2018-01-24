Italian Serie A
Lazio3Udinese0

Lazio 3-0 Udinese

Turkish side Fenerbahce paid Manchester United &pound;4.25m for Nani in July 2015
Turkish side Fenerbahce paid Manchester United £4.25m for Nani in July 2015

Former Manchester United winger Nani scored as Lazio cemented a top-three spot in Serie A with victory over Udinese.

An own goal by Brazilian defender Samir set the Rome club on the way to a third straight league win.

Nani, making his first league start since joining on loan from Valencia in August, drilled home the second early in the second half.

Brazilian forward Felipe Anderson made it 3-0 in the closing stages.

Lazio trail leaders Napoli by eight points.

Nani, a Champions League winner with United in 2008, has scored three goals for Lazio - two from the substitutes' bench.

Line-ups

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 13Fortuna dos Santos
  • 3de Vrij
  • 26Radu
  • 8Basta
  • 16ParoloSubstituted forMurgiaat 86'minutes
  • 6Lucas
  • 21Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forLulicat 65'minutes
  • 5J Lukaku
  • 10Pereira Gomes
  • 7NaniSubstituted forLuis Albertoat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 18Luis Alberto
  • 19Lulic
  • 20Caicedo
  • 22Cáceres
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 25Vargic
  • 27Ramos Marchi
  • 66Cavaco Jordao
  • 77Marusic
  • 96Murgia

Udinese

  • 1Bizzarri
  • 17Nuytinck
  • 5Larangeira
  • 3Caetano de Souza SantosBooked at 45mins
  • 19Stryger Larsen
  • 6Fofana
  • 23HallfredssonSubstituted forBalicat 79'minutes
  • 72BarakSubstituted forde Paulat 55'minutes
  • 97Pezzella
  • 20López
  • 18PericaBooked at 15minsSubstituted forJanktoat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Angella
  • 10de Paul
  • 13Ingelsson
  • 14Jankto
  • 21Pontisso
  • 22Scuffet
  • 63Caiazza
  • 64Donadello
  • 66Jaadi
  • 67Pizzignacco
  • 99Balic
Referee:
Luca Banti

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamUdinese
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Lazio 3, Udinese 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lazio 3, Udinese 0.

Attempt saved. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Seko Fofana.

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Lucas Leiva.

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Wallace.

Attempt blocked. Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Samir (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Stefan Radu.

Goal!

Goal! Lazio 3, Udinese 0. Felipe Anderson (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Senad Lulic with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Alessandro Murgia replaces Marco Parolo.

Attempt missed. Seko Fofana (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jakub Jankto.

Offside, Lazio. Luis Alberto tries a through ball, but Lucas Leiva is caught offside.

Hand ball by Senad Lulic (Lazio).

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Felipe Anderson.

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Thomas Strakosha.

Attempt saved. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jakub Jankto with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Udinese. Andrija Balic replaces Emil Hallfredsson.

Attempt missed. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maxi López.

Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Udinese) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Felipe Anderson (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Senad Lulic.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Luis Alberto replaces Nani.

Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Lukaku (Lazio).

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Wallace.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Senad Lulic replaces Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).

Samir (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Udinese. Jakub Jankto replaces Stipe Perica.

Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Lukaku.

Attempt saved. Dusan Basta (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Attempt blocked. Stipe Perica (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Bram Nuytinck.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Stipe Perica.

Attempt blocked. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nani with a cross.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Samir.

Substitution

Substitution, Udinese. Rodrigo de Paul replaces Antonin Barak.

Foul by Giuseppe Pezzella (Udinese).

Marco Parolo (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 24th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21173145133254
2Juventus21172250153553
3Lazio21144356253146
4Inter Milan21127236162043
5Roma21124531161540
6Sampdoria21113740301036
7AC Milan219482728-131
8Atalanta218673127430
9Udinese2192103431329
10Torino2161142928129
11Fiorentina217773024628
12Bologna2183102630-427
13Chievo215792137-1622
14Sassuolo2164111431-1722
15Genoa2156101623-721
16Cagliari2162131933-1420
17Crotone2153131638-2218
18SPAL2137112239-1716
19Hellas Verona2134141844-2613
20Benevento2121181346-337
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired