BBC Sport - NI manager Michael O'Neill 'excited' by Nations League competition
O'Neill 'excited' by Nations League competition
- From the section Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says he is looking forward to the coaching challenge posed by facing two new opponents, Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina, in the new Uefa Nations League.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired