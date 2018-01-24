Glenn Murray: Brighton striker arrested over £1.1m tax fraud

Glenn Murray is Brighton’s top-scorer this season with seven goals

Brighton striker Glenn Murray and his wife have been arrested on suspicion of tax fraud totalling £1.1m.

Officers from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) visited Murray and his wife, Stacey, at their home in Brighton on Tuesday morning.

"A husband and wife have been arrested as part of an investigation into a suspected £1.1 million tax fraud," said an HMRC spokesperson.

Computers, business and personal records were seized during the search.

Investigations are ongoing.

"The couple were interviewed by HMRC and have both been released under investigation," added HMRC.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of evading Income Tax and VAT, and cheating the public revenue. The woman was arrested on suspicion of evading Income Tax, and cheating the public revenue."

Murray, 34, rejoined Brighton in January 2017 and is their top scorer this season with seven goals in all competitions.

The couple were married in June 2014.