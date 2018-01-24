BBC Sport - Why did Michael O'Neill turn the Scotland job down?

Why did O'Neill turn the Scotland job down?

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill and Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan explain why O'Neill turned down the vacant Scotland manager's job.

READ MORE: New interest in Scotland post - Regan

READ MORE:

Top videos

Video

Why did O'Neill turn the Scotland job down?

Video

Watch as goalkeeper scores from own half

Video

Kerber crushes Keys - best five shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Moment LeBron James made NBA history

Video

Sandgren accuses media of 'demonising'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Meeke sets sights on world rally crown

Video

Skier angry after being targeted by snowballs

Video

Meet the 11-year-old going to the Commonwealths

  • From the section Wales
Video

'This is Tom Brady, man!'

Video

'It would be a massive privilege to play here'

Audio

Cricket's greatest catch?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Southgate and Giggs react to Neville's new England job

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired