BBC Sport - Watch: Amazing goal as Lugo goalkeeper scores from own half
Watch as goalkeeper scores from own half
- From the section Football
Watch as Lugo goalkeeper Juan Carlos Martin Corral scores a sensational goal from his own half as his side beat Sporting Gijon 3-1 in the Spanish league.
Available to UK users only.
