James McCarthy injury: Everton midfielder recovering after operation
Everton midfielder James McCarthy has undergone a successful operation after suffering a freak injury on Saturday.
The 27-year-old fractured both the tibia and fibula in his right leg as he tackled West Brom's Salomon Rondon during the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.
The Republic of Ireland international is out for the season but was in good spirits after undergoing surgery.
"Just a quick message to say that my operation went well, thanks to all the staff involved!" he said on Instagram.
McCarthy had only returned from an injury lay-off at the end of December and was playing just his third league game of the season.