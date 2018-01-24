James McCarthy injury: Everton midfielder recovering after operation

James McCarthy is stretchered off the pitch during the 1-1 draw with West Brom

Everton midfielder James McCarthy has undergone a successful operation after suffering a freak injury on Saturday.

The 27-year-old fractured both the tibia and fibula in his right leg as he tackled West Brom's Salomon Rondon during the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

The Republic of Ireland international is out for the season but was in good spirits after undergoing surgery.

"Just a quick message to say that my operation went well, thanks to all the staff involved!" he said on Instagram.

McCarthy had only returned from an injury lay-off at the end of December and was playing just his third league game of the season.