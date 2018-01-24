Harry Souttar: Stoke defender joins Ross County on loan after signing new contract

Harry Souttar joined Stoke from Dundee United in August

Stoke centre-back Harry Souttar has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League club, and now joined Ross County on loan.

The 19-year-old Scot has only made one appearance for Stoke since being sold by Dundee United in August.

County manager Owen Coyle said: "I think the fact that he has just signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract shows how highly they rate him.

"And we look forward to continuing his development at Ross County."

Souttar, whose centre-half brother, John, plays for Hearts, had made three appearances for United before being sold to the Premier League club.

He made his Stoke debut as a substitute in the Carabao Cup in August and subsequently made three appearances for their Under-21 side in the Football League Trophy.

Harry Souttar (right) played three times for Dundee United

Eight days after fellow Scot Paul Lambert took over as manager, Souttar has been sent back to his homeland for first-team experience.

"We're delighted to bring a talented young centre-half like Harry to the club," added Coyle.

"He's a real prospect with high hopes of playing at the top level with Stoke City."

Souttar becomes Coyle's fourth signing of the January transfer window.

Strikers David Ngog and Inih Effiong have come from Panionios and Woking respectively, while midfielder Greg Tansey is on loan from Aberdeen.

County travel to face one of Coyle's former clubs, Motherwell, on Wednesday as they look for the win that would lift them off the foot of the Scottish Premiership above Partick Thistle on goal difference.