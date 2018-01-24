BBC Sport - Michael O'Neill looks to the future with NI after 'fantastic' contract offer
O'Neill looks to future with N Ireland
- From the section Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is looking to the future after making the "tough' decision" to turn down the job of Scotland boss and preparing to sign a four-year extension to remain in charge of his native country.
O'Neill says the Irish FA offered him a "fantastic contract" to stay as national team boss, adding that there remained "a few things to sort out" regarding the deal which is set to see him remain in his position until 2024.
