BBC Sport - Nations League: Draw 'deja vu' for Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill says the Uefa Nations League draw is a case of "deja vu" after his side were drawn with Wales and Denmark.

The Republic beat Wales 1-0 in Cardiff in their final group game to ensure qualification for the World Cup play-offs but were then defeated 5-1 on aggregate by Denmark to end their hopes of making Russia 2018.

O'Neill says he is "a fan" of the new competition because of the competitive nature of the games and is "delighted to have things resolved" in relation to his new contract.

