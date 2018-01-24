Michael Devlin: Preston agree fee for Hamilton Academical centre-half

Michael Devlin picked up a cruciate ligament injury in May

Hamilton Academical's Michael Devlin has been given permission to talk to Preston North End after a transfer fee was agreed for the central defender.

The 24-year-old club captain has not played since May because of injury but has now returned to training.

The Scot is well known to Preston boss Alex Neil, who was his team-mate then manager at New Douglas Park.

"We now have a financial agreement with Preston North End for the transfer of Michael," Accies' website stated.

"The player has been granted permission to visit Deepdale and discuss terms.

"In the event that Michael departs in this window, it will be with the club's best wishes.

"He has been an outstanding graduate from our academy and an inspiring club captain."

Devlin has made 147 appearances for the Scottish Premiership club after coming through their youth ranks and making his debut in 2011.

He had attracted interest from Premiership rivals Aberdeen before picking up a cruciate ligament injury against Dundee in May.

Preston, who sit 11th in England's Championship, have signed strikers Billy Bodin, from Bristol Rovers, and Connor Simpson, from Hartlepool United, during the January transfer window.