BBC Sport - Phil Neville: Gareth Southgate & Ryan Giggs react to new England women's boss
Southgate and Giggs react to Neville's new England job
- From the section Women's Football
England men's manager Gareth Southgate and new Wales men's boss Ryan Giggs react to Phil Neville's appointment as England women's head coach and the controversial tweets for which he has apologised.
