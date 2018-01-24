BBC Sport - Phil Neville: Gareth Southgate & Ryan Giggs react to new England women's boss

Southgate and Giggs react to Neville's new England job

England men's manager Gareth Southgate and new Wales men's boss Ryan Giggs react to Phil Neville's appointment as England women's head coach and the controversial tweets for which he has apologised.

READ MORE: Neville sorry for tweets about women

READ MORE: Will Neville be a success as England boss?

