Matthew Kilgallon: Bradford City 'not showing enough cojones'

Matthew Kilgallon joined Bradford from Blackburn Rovers in August 2016

Bradford City defender Matthew Kilgallon admitted the team are going through "a hard time" after their 2-0 defeat by Rotherham United.

The fifth-placed Bantams have now lost their last three League One games, and have not won since New Year's Day.

Kilgallon told BBC Radio Leeds: "We've got a lot of lads struggling out there and we're letting ourselves down.

"We're not showing enough 'cojones' and we need to get through this tough time fast and put it right."

He continued: "We're in (for training) on Wednesday, which is normally our day off. The gaffer isn't happy and he's right not to be."

The Valley Parade side have made one signing this month, with midfielder Callum Guy joining on loan from Derby.

And former Leeds United and Sunderland centre-back Kilgallon believes the club need to make more additions to maintain their push for a play-off place.

"I'm not using it (the squad size) as an excuse but competition is massive in football. You need it and at the minute we are a bit thin," the 34-year-old said.

"We haven't got any left-backs at the and our right-back is injured. The lads who have come in are doing a job but this is a proper league.

"It doesn't take a genius to see our squad is not as strong as last season."