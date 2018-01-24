Chester FC: Mark Maguire to leave chief executive post at National League club

Chester have been in the National League for five consecutive seasons

Financially-troubled National League club Chester are to part company with chief executive Mark Maguire.

The former Hull and Stockport chief executive became fan-owned phoenix club Chester's first CEO when he was appointed in June 2016.

But Chester have cash flow problems and are making the post redundant.

A club statement said they and Maguire "will part on the best of terms" in April and acknowledged "the significant contribution" he has made.

The Cheshire club are 22nd in the table, four points adrift of safety, following Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Hartlepool.

Created in 2010 following the demise of the old Chester City, who were then in the Conference, the newly formed Chester FC made an immediate impact when they resurfaced at eighth-tier level.

But after winning three successive promotions to return to fifth-tier level, they have since struggled.

They were only spared relegation in 2014 because of Hereford United's expulsion from the Conference.

And, on average gates of under 2,000 at their Bumpers Lane home, where they won just twice in 2017, they are again in trouble this season.

In a slight upturn in form since the turn of the year, they have lost just one of their past five league games under Marcus Bignot, who was appointed manager in October.

Chester's main supporters body, City Fans United, are due to be told the full extent of the club's financial problems at a meeting on Thursday.