Michael O'Neill: Northern Ireland manager agrees deal extension

O'Neill's future had been the subject of speculation since the World Cup play-off loss to Switzerland

Michael O'Neill says he has agreed a new contract to remain as manager of Northern Ireland until 2024.

The former Brechin City and Shamrock Rovers boss will be signing a four-year extension to his existing deal.

He confirmed his decision at the Nations League draw, where Northern Ireland were drawn against Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

O'Neill says he spoke to senior players before deciding to remain in his current role.

The former Northern Ireland international had been linked with the Scotland manager's job but turned down the chance to succeed Gordon Strachan after talks with the Scottish FA.

Under the terms of the new deal, O'Neill says he will be given increased responsibility to develop football at all levels across Northern Ireland.

