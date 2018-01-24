Oxford United: Derek Fazackerley unsure how long new manager search will take

Derek Fazackerley was assistant manager to both Michael Appleton and Pep Clotet at Oxford

Oxford United caretaker boss Derek Fazackerley is unsure how long the process of finding a new manager will take the League One club.

Fazackerley took charge of the U's in their Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final defeat by Chelsea Under-21s on Tuesday after the sacking of Pep Clotet.

He also refused to put himself in contention for the job.

"I'm working for Oxford United and I'll continue to do what I'm doing until I'm told something different," he said.

Fazackerley only discovered former Leeds United assistant Clotet had left the club late on Sunday after their 2-1 home defeat by Bury the day before.

"I've been in this position before and it's difficult, but we've got to deal with it and move on," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

"I've no real inclination from the board how long it will be (before appointing a new manager). I'm sure it's something that's been considered very carefully.

"I think it will be a process that will take a considerable amount of time and it will take as long as it takes."

Fazackerley also revealed that despite chairman Darryl Eales being out of the country on business, he will have a say in the short term over potential signings before the end of the January transfer window.

"We've been given the green light if there's anybody out there we feel can improve the squad," he added.

"The January window's never the easiest and clubs can be reluctant to release players, so we've got to be careful."

Oxford are 10th in League One, nine points off the play-offs and eight points above the relegation zone.