Scotland to play Israel & Albania Nations League
Scotland will play Israel and Albania in the inaugural Nations League.
Matches will be played home and away in a 10-week period between September and November.
The new tournament has been designed to replace international friendlies with more competitive matches and will include promotion and relegation.
It will also provide a second route to qualification for the European Championship, with four places available via a play-off system.
More to follow.