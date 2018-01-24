Scotland to play Israel & Albania Nations League

Scotland captain Scott Brown
Scotland will be hosting games at Euro 2020, with the Nations League offering a possible route to qualification

Scotland will play Israel and Albania in the inaugural Nations League.

Matches will be played home and away in a 10-week period between September and November.

The new tournament has been designed to replace international friendlies with more competitive matches and will include promotion and relegation.

It will also provide a second route to qualification for the European Championship, with four places available via a play-off system.

More to follow.

