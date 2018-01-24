Scottish Gossip: Greg Docherty, Moussa Dembele, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee, Scotland job

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty will complete a move to Rangers today, with a £650,000 fee finally agreed for the 21-year-old. (Daily Record)

Defender Danny Wilson could leave Rangers this month as he mulls over move to the MLS, with Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids interested in the 26-year-old. (Daily Record)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has plans in place to bring in another striker if Moussa Dembele is sold. (Sun)

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele was an unused substitute at Firhill

Celtic are out of order by questioning Moussa Dembele's commitment and suggesting his head has been turned by transfer speculation, says former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists there is "no issue" with Moussa Dembele after striker was an unused substitute again against Partick Thistle last night. (Daily Mail)

Rangers fear Ryan Jack could be out for rest of the season as the midfielder gets set for a knee operation. (Daily Record)

Ross County are close to agreeing loan deal for Stoke City's former Dundee United defender Harry Souttar. (Sun)

Hearts striker Isma Goncalves, who has two years left on his contract, is poised to be sold in a shock move to Uzbekistan. (Sun)

Partick Thistle could net a £600,000 windfall as Brighton consider a £6m move for former Jags defender Liam Lindsay, now at Barnsley. (Daily Record, print edition)

Bournemouth, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle are among the clubs who will watch Dundee defender Jack Hendry against Hibernian this evening. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes dismisses reports saying defender Anthony O'Connor is set to quit Pittodrie for England when his contract expires. (Evening Express)

Aberdeen have not given up hope of keeping defender Anthony O'Connor beyond the summer

Former international manager Craig Brown reckons Alex McLeish "sticks out like a sore thumb" as the leading candidate for Scotland. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Ally McCoist tips Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke for the national job as former Celtic defender Gary Caldwell contacts SFA about the role. (Sun)

Former Celtic defender Jackie McNamara backs Hibs boss and close friend Neil Lennon as the ideal man for the vacant Scotland post. (Sun)

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson believes Michael O'Neill is sticking with Northern Ireland for football reasons, not money. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hearts manager Craig Levein is backing Robbie Neilson to recover after being sacked by MK Dons and says he will have no hesitation recommending the former Tynecastle head coach for posts elsewhere. (Scotsman)

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell is facing a 10-game touchline ban after coming on to the pitch to confront referee Mike Roncone during Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat at Ayr United. (Daily Express, print edition)