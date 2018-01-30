Newcastle United v Burnley

All four of Joselu's Premier League goals have come at St James' Park - he's the only Newcastle player to have scored more than once at home so far this season.

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle's new loanee Kenedy is set to make his Magpies debut.

DeAndre Yedlin, Paul Dummett and Mo Diame are all set to be recalled, having been rested for Newcastle's FA Cup defeat at Chelsea.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski is a doubt with a groin injury and Steven Defour is nursing a knee problem.

Chris Wood and Stephen Ward are nearing a return but are unlikely to be risked, while Aaron Lennon may make his debut after signing from Everton.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "It's a sad state of affairs when the game itself isn't everyone's main focus, yet at the moment that's the case for Newcastle.

"It has to be. Yes, they need a win against Burnley, but in order to keep winning and ensure Premier League survival they also surely need new signings and time is running out - possibly along with Rafa Benitez's patience.

"Despite Burnley's current winless run, Sean Dyche's patience is unlikely to have been tested anywhere near as far, having faced a frighteningly tough fixture list over Christmas and new year.

"They now need to come out of the other side sharpish, and this is one they'll see as highly winnable."

Twitter: @Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez on potential signings: "Yes, we are working on names - as we have been working for more than one month on. We have a list. Still we have some time.

"We have an important game (against Burnley) and I want to concentrate on that."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on the club's transfer activity: "There are a couple of things that are possible but I don't think they're probable.

"The reason you can't say never is that things change quickly. You've got to be ready and flexible. It's not a no but not a probability.

"We've enough injuries to make us look at different possibilities. But we're not going to make signings for the sake of it. I believe in the players we've got."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley have gone seven Premier League games without a win and Newcastle, who have won twice in the same period, look like an in-form side in comparison.

It is very hard to pick either side to go and win, although Burnley will undoubtedly return to form at some point.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v rock band Editors

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won only one of their last eight games against Burnley, a 3-0 Second Division win in November 1982 courtesy of goals from Kevin Keegan, Imre Varadi and Chris Waddle.

Burnley are winless in their last four away games against Newcastle, and have conceded three goals on three of those occasions.

Their only previous Premier League encounter at St James' Park ended in a 3-3 draw in January 2015.

Burnley won October's reverse fixture 1-0, thanks to a Jeff Hendrick goal, and could complete a top-flight league double against Newcastle for the first time since 1960-61.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are winless in seven Premier League home games, losing five of them. It's their longest run without a victory in the competition since April 2009.

The Magpies have scored just three times during this seven-match run, and failed to score on five occasions.

Their last win at St. James' Park was in October against Crystal Palace.

Newcastle have managed only one league point out of a possible 33 against sides that began the match day in the top half of the table.

Rafael Benítez's only previous home league match as a manager against Burnley was Liverpool's 4-0 victory at Anfield in September 2009.

Burnley

Burnley could lose their opening five competitive matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1932, when they were beaten in their opening six fixtures.

The Clarets could equal their Premier League club record of four consecutive defeats.

Burnley are without a victory in seven league games; only Southampton, with 11, are on a longer winless run.

They have won nine of their 24 league games, the same tally they had at this stage of last season.

The Clarets are winless in all eight Premier League away fixtures against promoted sides.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 47% Probability of away win: 26%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.